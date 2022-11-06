Bomb scare briefly suspends early voting at Manhattan site, NYC Board of Elections says

NEW YORK -- Police gave the all clear after a bomb scare briefly suspended early voting at a site in Manhattan on Sunday, the New York City Board of Elections said.

In a tweet, the board of elections said the NYPD notified them about a threat at 1573 Madison Avenue.

READ MORE: Tri-State voter guide: Nov. 8 General Election details and deadlines

"Emergency protocols were initiated immediately. Staff along [with] a handful of voters were escorted out safely," said a tweet dated 12:44 p.m.

The NYPD notified us of a bomb scare at 1573 Madison Ave, which is an early voting site. Emergency protocols were initiated immediately. Staff along w/ a handful of voters were escorted out safely. 1/2 — NYC Board of Elections (@BOENYC) November 6, 2022

We are awaiting the “all clear” from the NYPD. Once received, we will continue with voting operations until our scheduled close time of 5pm.

Any further inquiries on this matter should be referred to the NYPD. 2/2



Vincent Ignizio, Deputy Executive Director — NYC Board of Elections (@BOENYC) November 6, 2022

Early voting was briefly suspended at the site, but resumed when police gave the all clear about 15 minutes later.

NYPD later said the threat was toward a school, not early voting.

We have received the "all clear" from the NYPD. Voting has resumed at 1573 Madison Ave.

Thank you to the NYPD! @NYPDPC — NYC Board of Elections (@BOENYC) November 6, 2022

Sunday is the final day of early voting and polls close at 5 p.m. Election Day is Tuesday.