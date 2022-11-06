Bomb scare briefly suspends early voting at Manhattan site, NYC Board of Elections says
NEW YORK -- Police gave the all clear after a bomb scare briefly suspended early voting at a site in Manhattan on Sunday, the New York City Board of Elections said.
In a tweet, the board of elections said the NYPD notified them about a threat at 1573 Madison Avenue.
READ MORE: Tri-State voter guide: Nov. 8 General Election details and deadlines
"Emergency protocols were initiated immediately. Staff along [with] a handful of voters were escorted out safely," said a tweet dated 12:44 p.m.
Early voting was briefly suspended at the site, but resumed when police gave the all clear about 15 minutes later.
NYPD later said the threat was toward a school, not early voting.
Sunday is the final day of early voting and polls close at 5 p.m. Election Day is Tuesday.
