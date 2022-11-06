Watch CBS News
Bomb scare briefly suspends early voting at Manhattan site, NYC Board of Elections says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police gave the all clear after a bomb scare briefly suspended early voting at a site in Manhattan on Sunday, the New York City Board of Elections said. 

In a tweet, the board of elections said the NYPD notified them about a threat at 1573 Madison Avenue. 

"Emergency protocols were initiated immediately. Staff along [with] a handful of voters were escorted out safely," said a tweet dated 12:44 p.m. 

Early voting was briefly suspended at the site, but resumed when police gave the all clear about 15 minutes later. 

NYPD later said the threat was toward a school, not early voting.   

Sunday is the final day of early voting and polls close at 5 p.m. Election Day is Tuesday. 

