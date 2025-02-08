Boldy has 2 goals and assist as Wild score final 5 goals to beat Islanders 6-3

Layla Hemp dominates the ice Layla Hemp dominates the ice 02:13

MINNEAPOLIS — Boldy had two goals and an assist and the Minnesota Wild scored the final five goals to beat the New York Islanders 6-3 on Saturday night.

Marco Rossi, Frederick Gaudreau, Yakov Trenin and Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota, which has won five of seven. Jared Spurgeon had two assists and Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves.

Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, Anders Lee also scored, and Maxim Tsyplakov had two assists for the Islanders, who have lost three of four after winning seven straight. Ilya Sorokin stopped 27 shots.

Boldy completed his first multigoal game since Nov. 7 when his centering attempt almost six minutes into the third period deflected off Islanders defenseman Anthony DeAngelo before getting behind Sorokin. Minnesota's second goal also went in off DeAngelo.

New York pulled Sorokin with 5 minutes left, but Foligno quickly scored an empty-net goal.

Islanders: Palmieri scored his fourth goal in six games and has 10 points in his last 12 contests after the center had one goal and two assists in his previous 12 games.

Wild: Center Joel Eriksson Ek was scratched with a lower-body injury forcing Minnesota to play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Eriksson Ek is scheduled to play for Sweden at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Nelson and Lee, both Minnesota natives, gave New York a 3-1 lead in the second period, but the Wild scored three times in a 5:21 span late in the period. Gaudreau scored on the power play before Boldy and Trenin scored 51 seconds apart for a 4-3 Wild lead.

The Wild are 30-3-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Both teams are off for the 4 Nations Face-off break. Islanders host Dallas on Feb. 23, and Wild play at Detroit on Feb. 22.

Note: The above video originally aired on Feb. 7, 2025