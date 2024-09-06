Body found stuffed in suitcase in Huntington, N.Y. identified

Police identify body found in suitcase in Huntington, N.Y.

HUNTINGTON, N.Y - Police have identified a body found stuffed in a suitcase on Long Island.

Investigators say the remains belong to Seikeya Jones, 31. Police say she was homeless.

Her remains were found Tuesday in Huntington after police received a 911 call about suspicious activity in a wooded area near Nassau Road.

The Suffolk County medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.