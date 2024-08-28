2 injured in boat explosion at New Jersey marina

2 men hospitalized after boat explosion in Old Bridge, N.J.

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. — Two people were injured in a boat explosion at a New Jersey marina Wednesday afternoon.

Old Bridge Township Police said officers were sent to the Raritan Marina just before 3:30 p.m.

Video from Chopper 2 shows firefighters spraying water on a boat engulfed in flames in the creek. The flames sent plumes of black smoke billowing into the air.

According to police, the explosion caused a 57-year-old man to be launched into the water. Police said he was rescued by bystanders and airlifted to a local hospital to be treated for burns to his face and legs.

Police said a 47-year-old man was hit by glass and suffered injuries to his stomach and arms. He was taken to a local medical center for treatment.

The cause of the explosion is still being investigated, but police said it does not appear to be suspicious.

Raritan Marina is closed while police are investigating.