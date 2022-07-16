NYPD: Black SUV sought in connection to Queens double-shooting

NEW YORK - Police released new video of a black SUV connected to a double-shooting in Queens.

According to police, shots fired from the black Acura MDX struck a 44-year-old man in the arm and a 28-year-old woman in the chest just before 7 p.m. Friday on Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway.

The woman was with two children, including a 2-year-old in a stroller, but they were not hurt, police said.

Both victims were recovering at the hospital.

Sources told CBS2 it appeared to be a targeted shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.