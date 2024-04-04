More than 2 million Black+Decker garment steamers recalled after dozens scalded

Empower Brands is recalling more than two million Black+Decker Easy Garment Steamers sold nationwide after hearing from dozens of people scalded by spewing hot water instead of steam from the products.

The recall announced on Thursday includes steamers already repaired as part of a prior recall in November 2022, according to the notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In the 17 months since the initial recall was announced, Empower Brands, a subsidiary of Middleton, Wisconsin-based Spectrum Brands, has received 317 reports of hot water spewing from the steamers, with 94 of the incidents involving units repaired as part of the original recall.

The reports included 82 burn injuries, seven of which were second-degree burns, the company said.

Manufactured in China, the recalled steamers were sold at retailers including Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart and online from June 2021 through February 2024 for between $14 and $23.

Images of recalled Black+Decker garment steamers. Empower Brands

The recall involves all Black+Decker Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers. All have one of the following four model numbers printed on the bottom: 0 50875 82840 7, 0 50875 82839 1, 0 50875 82838 4 and 0 50875 00272 2.

People with the steamers are urged to stop using them and to contact Empower Brands for a full refund.

Image of recalled Black+Decker steamer. Empower Brands

The company can be contacted at 800-990-5298 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or by email at hgsrecall@brandprotectplus.com or www.prodprotect.com/recall.

The expanded recall comes less than two months after Vornado recalled two million garment steamers for the same reason, with the Kansas-based importer of the products made in China citing 122 reports of hot water spraying and 23 burn injuries.

HSN — the company formerly known as Home Shopping Network — in November agreed to pay a $16 million fine after waiting years to disclose the same defect involving 5.4 million steamers recalled in May of 2021. HSN over the years received hundreds of complaints of leaks and spewing water, with more than 100 related burn injuries.