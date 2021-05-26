5.4 million handheld clothing steamers recalled after some people seriously burned

HSN — formerly the Home Shopping Network — is recalling more than 5 million handheld clothing steamers after more than 100 people were burned by hot water spraying or leaking from the units sold nationwide, according to a notice posted Wednesday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini handheld clothing steamers were sold at HSN.com and on the HSN television network, as well as in stores and online by retailers including Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Lowes, Target and Walmart. The products were sold from January 2002 through December 2020 for between $10 and $30 individually and between $20 and $50 in combination sets.

Recalled My Little Steamer GoMini U.S. Consumer Produce Safety Commission

HSN has received 227 reports of hot water spraying or leaking from the steamers, including 106 reports of burn injuries, to the safety commission notice. That includes eight reports of second-degree burns and six reports of third-degree burns.

Consumers should stop using the steamers and contact HSN for information on receiving a full refund for units purchased from January 2018 to December 2020, partial refund for units purchased from January 2015 to December 2017 or voucher for units bought before January 2015.

More information is available at (855) 654-0942, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern time on weekdays, or at www.SteamerRecallSettlement.com or www.hsn.com.

The recall is part of a settlement of a class-action lawsuit again Ingenious Designs, a subsidiary of HSN.