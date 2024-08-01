"Bill & Ted"'s Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter to star on Broadway in "Waiting For Godot"

Rising Broadway stars come out on top at Tony Awards

NEW YORK - A most excellent play is returning to Broadway, featuring two bodacious stars.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, stars of the "Bill & Ted" film trilogy, will reunite on the Great White Way in Samuel Beckett's "Waiting For Godot."

It will be Reeves' Broadway debut. Winter previously appeared on Broadway in "Peter Pan" in 1979, and in "The King & I" with Yul Brynner.

"Bill & Ted" stars to reunite

Reeves and Winter first worked together in the comedy classic "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" in 1989. They reunited for "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey" in 1991, and then once again teamed up for 2020's "Bill & Ted Face The Music."

The production will be directed by Olivier Award-winner Jamie Lloyd.

"We're incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favorite plays," Reeves and Winter said in a joint statement.

Reeves will play the role of Estragon, and Winter will play Vladimir.

"It is a real honor to be collaborating with with the brilliant Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on Samuel Beckett's sublime masterpiece – one of the greatest plays of all time," Lloyd said.

The theater and rest of the cast has not yet been announced.

The show will open in the fall of 2025.