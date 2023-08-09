Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island says it is in desperate need of male mentors

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- A Long Island organization is looking for a few good men to step up and volunteer to become a big brother to a child.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Long Island says there is a desperate need for male mentors, and it turns out that shortage is nationwide.

"The reason I want a 'Big' is to have fun and enjoy life," 13-year-old Francisco said.

There has been a big plea from little boys, some of whom have been waiting for years for a volunteer big brother.

"I'm the only boy in my house," 9-year-old Tyler said.

More than 175 are waiting for a match, and are in need of support, mentoring, and friendship.

"Ever since COVID we have been seeing a lot more social and emotional need for children and we are getting a lot more families that are coming and enrolling their boys into our program," said Mark Cox, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island.

The organization has issued an urgent call for male volunteers on Long Island and around the country.

"Many are coming from single-parent households, being bullied at school, or just having difficulty adjusting, so they need the mentor to help share their experiences," said Fabiola Turner, chief program officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island.

It's a four-hour-per-month commitment that pays dividends.

"My name is Quentin and this is my big," one little boy said.

Their smiles said it all -- Quentin and his big brother, Matt Hettler.

"He helps me with my homework, when I'm having trouble," Quentin said.

"For those folks that are sitting on the couch trying to decide whether or not this for this is for them, I encourage to take that leap of faith. What you give you get back 10-fold," Hettler said.

But Quentin's sibling is on a long waiting list. Their single mother juggles eight kids.

"He gets upset. It takes a piece away from my heart. His twin sister got matched," parent Simone Smith.

Francisco is also waiting, after a previous big brother moved on to college.

"Because I work two jobs, it's so hard for me to find time to spend with Francisco," mother Carmen Roldan said.

It's a partnership that changes the trajectory of a young life, said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, who is also a big brother.

"Brian ended up being in my wedding party. I mentored Brian his whole life. He helped me when I bought my house, fixing things up. Then, he went into the Marine Corps. I hope I helped guide him about service and giving back," Ryder said.

The organization has the opposite problem when it comes to girls, with more Bigs than Littles. Those life-changing matches are available to be made now.

Big brother and sister volunteers must be at least 18 years old, pass a background check, have a driver's license and a car, and commit to at least one year in the program.

For an application, please click here.