Biden's student loan forgiveness plan sparks conversation about cost of college

NEW YORK -- Now that President Joe Biden has announced his student loan forgiveness plan, there's debate about its fairness and how it will impact the economy.

It comes as welcome news for more than 40 million Americans who could see their debt reduced or eliminated.

Under the plan, federal student loan debt will be erased up to $10,000 for individuals with incomes below $125,000 a year. Up to $20,000 will be canceled for couples earning less than $250,000.

The plan also extends the pandemic pause on loan payments until the end of the year, and it allows people with undergraduate loans to cap their payments at 5% of their monthly income.

While these moves will help, some argue they won't solve the bigger problem of making higher education more affordable.

Montclair State University President Dr. Jonathan Koppell joined CBS News New York to weigh in on the plan and discuss what more can be done to help students.

Montclair is routinely ranked as one of the most affordable in New Jersey. Upon graduation, the average student has more than $22,000 of federal debt, which is lower than the national average.

Watch his full interview above.