Opinions on Long Island mixed on Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- President Joe Biden made a major announcement on reducing student loan debt Wednesday.

It comes just as college students arrive on campus, many already saddled with huge loans.

Hussein Rifath and other college students were volunteering to clean litter in their communities as they digested the president's long-awaited plan to forgive federal student loans.

"Getting into debt is frightening ... I've gotten at least 11 envelopes from companies offering me low-interest loans," Rifath told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.

Mayor Waylyn Hobbs, of Hempstead Village, is still repaying his student loans.

"I wish they would just forgive everybody's student loans, if it was possible, but I think, again, something is better than nothing," he said.

Critics say the plan shifts the loans onto backs of people who didn't take them and can afford it the least.

"I'm really not for this. I don't think it's a good idea," one woman said.

The Kalins of Franklin Square spent years paying off their child's student loans.

"You guys struggled to repay the debt, and now you're not going to see any of this benefit," McLogan said.

"Not at all," Kalin said.

"I paid her college as a mortgage," his wife said.

Democrats praising the plan are hoping the move will galvanize support.

The White House says costs of attending college are skyrocketing and federal support must keep pace.

Student debt is considered a gateway issue for younger voters, affecting their views and decisions on career choices and housing affordability.

CBS2 asked political analysts if it's a presidential ploy to buy votes.

"By reducing student loans, by wiping out some of the debt, he's going to appeal to younger voters and younger families who are going to help their kids," political analyst Lawrence Levy said.

"We go right from school and into the workforce, and we have other bills to pay and to have loans on top of that, it's really difficult," said Jason Vasquez, a college student in debt.

"I want to say to all the students and their families who are out there, college and university is ultimately a great return on their investment," Farmingdale State College President John Nader said.

Rifath agrees -- debt relief and all.

"College is a way for students to go and branch out their wings and fly," he said.

Forty-three million Americans owe federal student debt.

A recent poll shows that a narrow majority of American adults support forgiving up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt. A poll from NPR in June asked just over 1,000 adults their opinion, and 55% said they strongly or somewhat support the idea. Support declined at higher amounts.

After Biden's announcement, some student loan websites reportedly crashed because so many people were trying to check their balances. Borrowers were getting messages that the sites were experiencing an extremely high volume of visitors.