Best Ikea alternatives at Amazon

Ikea furniture has quite the cult following -- shoppers love the brand for its style and its affordable prices. But, as is the case with many other products affected by inflation, the price of Ikea furniture and home decor is on the rise. The company is expected to raise prices by an average of 9% this year in response to supply-chain challenges.

Top products in this article:

Best Ikea-alternative pillow covers: WLNUI light gray decorative pillow covers (set of two), $21

Best alternative to the Ikea Billy bookshelf: Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase, $31

Best Ikea-alternative book shelf: Furinno Jaya Simply Home five-shelf bookcase, $100

Before you make your next purchase at Ikea, you should give the furniture options at Amazon a look. The site offers a number of impressive alternatives to some of Ikea's most popular styles -- alternatives that can be delivered to your home in two days for free. (Some of Ikea's most popular home goods, meanwhile, are not available for shipping.)

CBS Essentials has scoped out Amazon's best alternatives to the Hemnes, Kallax, Billy and more popular Ikea models.

Furinno Jaya Simply Home 5-shelf bookcase

Furinno via Amazon

This 71.1-inch-tall bookcase features adjustable shelves. The shelves are 6-inches deep, perfect for holding most books, picture frames and vases.

Furinno Jaya Simply Home 5-shelf bookcase, $100

Sauder Shoal Creek dresser



Amazon

This dresser, similar in style to Ikea's Hemnes eight-drawer dresser, is slightly smaller and a bit more affordable. Find it in four color options on Amazon.

Sauder Shoal Creek dresser, $289 (reduced from $400)

Linon Home Decor Products Corinne six drawer storage

Amazon

This storage rolling cart looks like the Ikea Alex drawer unit on casters, but has one more drawer and costs less. It has a whitewash finish and handle cutouts.

Linon Home Decor Products Corinne six drawer storage, $76

WLNUI light gray decorative pillow covers (set of two)

Amazon

Ikea's Luggmal pillow covers aren't currently online. If you don't feel like leaving the house and standing in line at your local Ikea, you can order this similar style on Amazon. It comes in a set of two, and is the exact same size. Yet it's more affordable than the Ikea version. Find it in four colors.

WLNUI light gray decorative pillow covers (set of two), $21

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer

Amazon

These organizing cubes are similar to the Ikea Kallax shelving unit, and more affordable, though a bit smaller. Find them in seven colors and eight sizes.

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer, $113

Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase

Amazon

This bookcase is reminiscent of the Ikea Billy bookcase, though slightly smaller. It's more affordable and comes in 12 colors.

Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase, $31

Niche Mia Bentwood reclining lounge chair

Amazon

Here's a similar style to the iconic Ikea Poäng chair. It comes in 10 colors and has a 100% cotton seat.

Niche Mia Bentwood reclining lounge chair, $127 (reduced from $140)

Novogratz Kelly queen bed with storage

Amazon

If you've been eyeing the Ikea Malm bed frame with storage boxes, check out this upholstered option from Novogratz. It comes linen- or velvet-covered, depending on the color you choose, instead of in a wood finish, but offers an aesthetic similar to the Malm. Choose from three colors and three bed sizes.

Novogratz Kelly queen bed with storage, $376

