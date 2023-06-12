Best detours to avoid Philadelphia I-95 bridge collapse road closure

Local residents worried about economic impact of I-95 collapse Local residents worried about economic impact of I-95 collapse 02:00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you take Interstate 95 through the Philadelphia area, you're going to need an alternate route after a major portion collapsed after sources said a fuel tanker truck caught fire underneath an overpass. The southbound side of the interstate was also compromised in the fire, officials said.

I-95 is a main arterial roadway in the U.S. that goes north and south along the East Coast. On average, 160,000 vehicles use the highway a day to go through the Philadelphia area, according to PennDOT Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll.

A six-mile stretch of I-95 is closed in both directions between Academy Road (Exit 32) and Aramingo Avenue (Exit 26) after officials said the fuel tanker went up in flames while on Princeton Avenue near the I-95 Cottman Avenue off-ramp on June 11, 2023.

CBS News Traffic Reporter Chandler Lutz said this is going to cause major traffic issues for the foreseeable future and you are going to need to plan.

Going around I-95 collapse

Route 1, or Roosevelt Blvd., is the best option to avoid the area if you're traveling north or south, depending on your destination.

Those who are planning to travel on I-95 from the south should consider the Delaware Memorial Bridges or New Jersey Turnpike.

Here are detour routes for I-95 north and south, according to PennDOT:

I-95 Southbound: Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, 76 East, 676 East

Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, 76 East, 676 East I-95 Northbound: I-676 West, I-76 West, U.S. 1 North to Route 63 East (Woodhaven Road)

Traveling locally

If you're traveling locally, you can take Torresdale or Frankford Avenues to go around the closed I-95 corridor.

Residents in the area of the collapse can follow updates from PennDOT on their website.

Traveling to/from New Jersey

For those traveling to New Jersey, you should consider the New Jersey Turnpike, I-295 or Route 130. The Betsy Ross Bridge (Exit 26) and Ben Franklin Bridge are also options. However, if you're traveling from the Besty Ross to I-95 South, that area is blocked off.

Tumar Alexander, from the City of Philadelphia Managing Director's Office, said it will be a long time to address this roadway collapse.

Local, state and federal officials said they are all working together to assess the damage before they can work to repair the roadway.

Public transportation

SEPTA has put in place a service plan to support transportation needs in the Philly area for Monday and Tuesday.

The transportation agency is also evaluating options for a longer-term service plan that will be needed for the repairs on I-95.

The transportation service said it will increase capacity on the Trenton, West Trenton and Fox Chase Regional Rail Lines by adding rail cars to scheduled peak service trains. The agency also said they are bolstering staff to ensure reliable and frequent service is available across transit routes.

SEPTA said trains will operate every six minutes during peak hours on the Market-Frankford Line. Some bus routes are currently being detoured due to the collapse.

Extra Trenton Line Service

AM: 6:40 AM and 8:03 AM from Trenton, along with 8:25 AM from Holmesburg Junction

and from Trenton, along with from Holmesburg Junction PM: Trains will run at 3:05 PM from Suburban Station to Holmesburg Junction, along with 4:30 PM and 5:20 PM to Trenton

from Suburban Station to Holmesburg Junction, along with and to Trenton These trains are additions to regularly scheduled trips

Other Regional Rail Service

SEPTA will increase capacity on the Trenton, West Trenton and Fox Chase Regional Rail Lines by adding rail cars to scheduled peak service trains. This means adding rail cars to regularly scheduled trains.

Parking continues to be free at Regional Rail Stations and we will be deploying Operations personnel and ambassadors to assist customers Philadelphia Parking Authority parking lots near SEPTA stations at Fern Rock, Torresdale, and Fox Chase will also be free

Market-Frankford Line

Trains will operate every 6 minutes during peak hours

Parking (500 spaces) continues to be free at Frankford Transportation Center

Bus Routes

Bus Routes 70, 78, & 84 will be detoured until further notice due to the I-95 bridge collapse.

SEPTA is asking riders to check their app or website for the latest information on specific bus routes.