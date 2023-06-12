AAA: "Have a plan, be patient" after I-95 collapse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --The Interstate 95 collapse in Philadelphia not only affects commuters heading to work Monday morning, but also truck drivers and those traveling up and down the east coast. Now, many have to plan alternative routes to get where they need to go.

All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between Academy Road (Exit 32) and Aramingo Avenue (Exit 26), and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said repairs could take "a number of months."

There are still so many roads that are closed in the area near the collapse site and it's already proving to be very hard to get around.

The impacted area of I-95, according to federal transportation records, carries 160,000 vehicles a day on average and is a main arterial roadway in the U.S. that goes north and south along the east coast, so AAA is asking drivers to be patient.

Jana Tidwell, of AAA, joined Jan Carabeo on CBS News Philadelphia Monday morning to talk about the troubles drivers can anticipate for the foreseeable future

Have a plan: Have a plan that can be fluid as the weeks and months go on

Be patient. This is going to take extra time, whether it's your daily commute or not

Stay connected to updates

Be prepared, even if I-95 isn't part of your daily commute, as other drivers will be seeking alternative routes

Use GPS

Adjust travel time. Travel during off-peak hours. Get to where you need to be early or cut out early. Also, consider working remotely or a hybrid model to stay off the roadways.

For those trying to get into work, Tidwell said to have a plan, and that plan should be very fluid as the weeks and months go on. Whether this is your daily commute or not, drivers should stay connected to any updates and give yourself extra travel time.

Be prepared for more traffic overflow on other main arterial roads throughout the city as drivers avoid I-95.

GPS is also a useful tool for those who may not be familiar with the best alternative route.

Tidwell said some Pennsylvania commuters may even consider traveling into New Jersey and back over, depending on which bridge will take you where you need to go.

Drivers should also consider adjusting their travel time. Tidwell suggests traveling during off-peak hours by getting where you need to early or cutting out early. She also said to consider working remotely, if possible.

We are also heading into the summer travel season, meaning travelers who would typically use the I-95 corridor will also need to find a detour around the collapse site.