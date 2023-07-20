Some asylum seekers at Bayview Inn Motel in Brooklyn say food appears to be spoiled, contaminated

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams said that New York City has reached its limit to house asylum seekers.

Those staying at one Brooklyn hotel said the food they've been getting appears to be spoiled and contaminated.

It has been 15 days since a mother and son left Venezuela. They're thankful the city placed them at the Bayview Inn Motel in Brooklyn but said at times they eat unhealthy, rancid food.

In Spanish, she told CBS New York when rice is served, it looks spoiled, and other days just bread is given for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It comes after reports of spoiled food being served at the motel-turned-shelter earlier this week.

Bhrags Home Care Corp., which runs the city-owned shelter, told CBS New York actions are being taken to switch food providers.

The city's Department of Homeless Services also confirmed to CBS New York there was food that was smelling bad, but it has since been discarded and staff is working to get the problem resolved.

DHS gave CBS New York a statement that reads, in part: "Protecting the health and safety of our clients is a top priority and we are committed to investigating any reported concerns, verifying the facts and taking appropriate action."

"Right now, we have no space, so wherever they can wait, they are waiting," Adams said Wednesday.

This comes as Adams said the city has reached its limit and can no longer house new asylum seekers, adding adult migrants who have been living in city shelters and hotels will be given a 60-day notice to find alternate housing and may be asked to leave in the coming days to make room for those arriving with their kids.

According to the city, since the migrant crisis began, more than 90,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City. The city has taken in about 55,000 of them and placed them in humanitarian relief centers. Currently, the city is caring for about 55,000.

Manuel Rodriguez arrived from Venezuela hours after the mayor's announcement Wednesday.

"They are telling us to go find somewhere to go. Where are we going to go with no money?" he said in Spanish.

Adams said he can't take in anymore asylum seekers without state or federal aid.

It's still unclear where new asylum seekers will now find shelter and where the ones being asking to leave will live.