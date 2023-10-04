New York Public Library hosts day of action for New Yorkers to stand up to book bans

New York Public Library hosts day of action for Banned Book Week

NEW YORK -- Wednesday is a citywide day of action for New Yorkers to stand against literary censorship.

Mayor Eric Adams joined book lovers Tuesday at Brooklyn Central Library to commemorate Banned Books Week.

The city's public libraries stand committed to making sure everyone has access to books and information from all points of view without restrictions.

Last year, there were more than 1,200 demands to censor library books and resources around the country, according to the American Library Association.

We spoke with Siva Ramakrishnan, director of young adult programs and services for New York Public Library, about its Books for All campaign.

