"Balloon Story" at NYC's Park Avenue Armory offers photo-worthy fun. Here's a look inside.

Take a look inside "Balloon Story" at NYC's Park Avenue Armory

NEW YORK -- "Balloon Story," at New York City's Park Avenue Armory, is an immersive art installation offering an up-close, photo-worthy experience.

CBS New York's Dave Carlin took a look inside.

What is "Balloon Story"?

Inside the Park Avenue Armory are dozens of sculptures and immersive environments created using over 700,000 balloons.

"It's so interesting how the artistry takes effect," said Erica Domesek, creative producer and director of the installation.

The experience offers plenty of photo opportunities, such as a taxi made out of balloons that visitors can sit in, along with other fun activities, including a ball pit.

"This is about the world coming together, and that's what balloons do. They make people happy and they bring them together," Domesek said.

CBS New York

When is "Balloon Story" open?

The installation opened July 3 and runs through Aug. 24 at 643 Park Ave. on the Upper East Side.

It's open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

When it's time for the exhibition to close, there will be a special party where visitors can buy tickets to pop the balloons.

Domesek says those popped balloons will then get turned into dog toys.

How do you get tickets to "Balloon Story"?

Tickets are available for purchase at BalloonStory.com. Prices vary based on time and date.

All ages are welcome, and children under the age of 4 get in for free.