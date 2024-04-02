Rare bacterial illnesses that can cause meningitis prompts advisory in NYC. Here's what you can do.

Officials say there's been a jump in bacterial meningitis cases

NEW YORK - There's a warning of an increase in rare bacterial illnesses that can lead to meningitis, and even death, around the country.

In New York City, there were:

15 cases in 2021

19 in 2022

28 in 2023

11 so far in 2024

The New York City Department of Health issued an advisory to doctors following one from the CDC warning of an increase in cases of "invasive meningococcal disease," a serious bacterial infection which can cause meningitis.

"It's not a cause for widespread concern, but the Health Department's on it. We're investigating every case," New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said.

There have been a total of 73 cases in New York City since 2021, with an increase each year. So far in 2024, there have been 11 reported cases. The majority of those cases are in minorities, according to the Department of Health. Many are between 30-65 years old.

So what do people need to look our for?

"Getting your child up to date on their vaccines by age 11 to 12 for the first dose, age 16 for the booster dose. And that's because that's the time when we see young people go into more of these group, dorm-style settings, congregate settings," Vasan said.

Vasan points out it spreads through close and prolonged contact.

The CDC also recommends the vaccine for adults with underlying immune conditions, including those with HIV.

"If you actually have high fevers, some muscle aches... if you're not as alert or very sleepy, all those things, you should actually seek medical attention," Dr. Bernard Camins of Mount Sinai Health System said.

That treatment would include antibiotics, Camins said, echoing that the vaccine is your best defense.