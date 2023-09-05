Watch CBS News
Back-to-school advice: How to deal with bullies at all ages

NEW YORK -- While back-to-school can be an exciting time for many students, others could be reluctant to return because of bullying.

We spoke with Stomp Out Bullying Founder and CEO Ross Ellis for some advice. 

She outlined strategies for younger children, as well as teenagers. She also shared tips for parents and educators. 

