Multiple NYC subway lines suspended due to power failure at 59th Street

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Multiple New York City subway lines are suspended due to a power failure in Manhattan during the evening rush hour, the MTA says. 

Service on the entire B and C lines was suspended at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday due to a loss of power at a signal system near Columbus Circle.

A train service between 168th Street and Chambers Street was also shut down. 

D trains were suspended between 145th Street and 42nd Street-Bryant Park. 

The MTA said it did not know when regular service would be restored. 

