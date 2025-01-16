Multiple NYC subway lines suspended due to power failure at 59th Street

Major disruptions on NYC subway after power failure

NEW YORK -- Multiple New York City subway lines are suspended due to a power failure in Manhattan during the evening rush hour, the MTA says.

Service on the entire B and C lines was suspended at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday due to a loss of power at a signal system near Columbus Circle.

A train service between 168th Street and Chambers Street was also shut down.

D trains were suspended between 145th Street and 42nd Street-Bryant Park.

The MTA said it did not know when regular service would be restored.

