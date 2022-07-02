Isaac Argro arrested in murder of Azsia Johnson, mother shot on Upper East Side
NEW YORK -- A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a mom who was shot while walking with her baby on the Upper East Side.
The NYPD said Friday night that 22-year-old Isaac Argro had been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Azsia Johnson.
READ MORE: Police: Mother of Azsia Johnson, mom who was fatally shot on Upper East Side, says daughter was domestic violence victim
Argro has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Wednesday evening, Johnson was shot in the head on East 95th Street near Third Avenue while pushing her 3-month-old in a stroller. The newborn was unharmed.
