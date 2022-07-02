Watch CBS News
Crime

Isaac Argro arrested in murder of Azsia Johnson, mother shot on Upper East Side

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police arrest suspect in murder of mother on Upper East Side
Police arrest suspect in murder of mother on Upper East Side 00:15

NEW YORK -- A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a mom who was shot while walking with her baby on the Upper East Side.

The NYPD said Friday night that 22-year-old Isaac Argro had been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Azsia Johnson.

READ MORE: Police: Mother of Azsia Johnson, mom who was fatally shot on Upper East Side, says daughter was domestic violence victim

Argro has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Wednesday evening, Johnson was shot in the head on East 95th Street near Third Avenue while pushing her 3-month-old in a stroller. The newborn was unharmed.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 9:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.