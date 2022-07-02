Isaac Argro arrested in murder of Azsia Johnson, mother shot on Upper East Side

Police arrest suspect in murder of mother on Upper East Side

Police arrest suspect in murder of mother on Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a mom who was shot while walking with her baby on the Upper East Side.

The NYPD said Friday night that 22-year-old Isaac Argro had been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Azsia Johnson.

Argro has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Wednesday evening, Johnson was shot in the head on East 95th Street near Third Avenue while pushing her 3-month-old in a stroller. The newborn was unharmed.