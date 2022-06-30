Police: 20-year-old mother fatally shot while pushing baby in stroller on Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- Police say a woman was shot and killed while she was pushing her child in a stroller on the Upper East Side on Wednesday.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on East 95th Street near Lexington Avenue by the Samuel Seabury Playground.

According to police, the 20-year-old woman was pushing her 3-month-old baby in a stroller when a gunman approached her from behind and shot her once in the head before running away.

Watch: Police provide update on deadly Upper East Side shooting

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her child was unharmed, but was being evaluated at the hospital, sources said.

Investigators believe the woman was targeted, but it's still unclear why, police sources told CBS2's Elijah Westbrook.

As CBS2's Nick Caloway reported, cops were canvassing cameras in the area to figure out where the woman was coming from and what may have prompted the shooting. Police sources said she was carrying a Staten Island ID.

No arrests have been made.

Watch Nick Caloway's report:

At press conference Wednesday night, Mayor Eric Adams said illegal guns are too accessible.

"When a mother's pushing a baby carriage down the block, or an individual or a woman is pushing a baby carriage down the block, and is shot in point-blank range, it shows just how this national problem is impacting families. It doesn't matter if you are on the Upper East Side or East New York, Brooklyn," Adams said.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.