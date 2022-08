NEW YORK -- Police say a missing teenager from Brooklyn has been found safe.

Fourteen-year-old Aunisty Elliott hadn't been seen since she left her family's home in Prospect Heights on July 27 around 11 a.m.

Thank you to our Detectives and the Crown Heights community who put in a great deal of work. Today, Aunisty Elliott and her family have been reunited. pic.twitter.com/M6gYmSCw3Y — NYPD 77th Precinct (@NYPD77Pct) August 4, 2022

Police said Thursday that Aunisty had been found safe and was reunited with her family.

Further details were not released.