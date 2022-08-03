NYPD seeks missing 14-year-old Aunisty Elliot, of Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a Brooklyn teenager who was has been missing for a week.

Neighbors held a rally outside the Brooklyn Public Library at Grand Army Plaza on Tuesday night.

Fourteen-year-old Aunisty Elliot was last seen leaving her family's home in Prospect Heights the morning of July 27.

She has dark hair with purple highlights.

Aunisty Elliot NYPD Crime Stoppers

Her mother is pleading for her safe return.

"I'm just asking for prayers, faith and hope that my child comes home safe, and if somebody is with my child ... bring her home," Raquel Elliot said.

Her family says the teen does not have a history of running away and is physically and mentally healthy.