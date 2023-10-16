Attorney Therese DiFalco running for Rockland County DA in write-in campaign

NEW CITY, N.Y. - A challenger is launching a write-in campaign against the Rockland County district attorney.

Concern over a controversial plea deal is fueling the long-shot effort to unseat the incumbent.

"We live in a democracy. People need choices. So I'm here, here's the choice," attorney Theresa DiFalco said.

DiFalco has been recruited to run against DA Tom Walsh by first responders upset about the plea deal in the Evergreen Court fire case. Firefighter Jared Lloyd was one of two who died.

The rabbis who recklessly caused the fire during a religious cleansing of the kitchen got a plea deal with no jail time.

Last month, Walsh defended the deal.

"We eliminated the uncertainty that accompanies every jury trial," Walsh said at the time.

"Sometimes you have to take cases to trial that you may not win. And that seems to be one of the issues, just to prove the point, and let the jury decide if there's culpability here," DiFalco said.

At the firehouse now named in honor of Lloyd, banners urge residents not to re-elect Walsh, who won 65% of the vote in 2019, and is endorsed this year by both parties.

"It is a challenge running a write-in campaign, down to reminding voters how to spell your name," CBS New York's Tony Aiello said.

"It's been done before. But it's really just going to be feet on the street, making sure people come out and vote, having my name spelled right and of course circling the bubble for the write-in candidate," DiFalco said.

In a statement, Walsh told CBS New York "I am focused on the continuing work of my office and ensuring the safety of Rockland County residents."

DiFalco has just three weeks until Election Day to pull of what would be a massive write-in upset.