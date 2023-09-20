Rabbis Nathaniel, Aaron Sommer face sentencing under plea deal in Spring Valley fire that killed Firefighter Jared Lloyd, resident Oliver Hueston

NEW CITY, N.Y. -- A Rockland County father and son are expected to be sentenced Wednesday after accepting a plea deal in the Spring Valley fire that killed a volunteer firefighter and 79-year-old man.

Rabbi Nathaniel Sommer pleaded guilty to felony manslaughter as part of the deal in June. His son, Aaron, pleaded to misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

The March 2021 fire destroyed Evergreen Court Assisted Living. Firefighter Jared Lloyd died evacuating residents, along with 79-year-old resident Oliver Hueston.

Read More: Rockland County firefighters furious over plea deal for father and son who started Evergreen Court blaze

The rabbis admitted to using torches and charcoal during a ritual cleansing of the kitchen before Passover.

Their plea deal means probation instead of prison, a decision angering Lloyd's family and fellow first responders.

"We serve our own life sentence, visiting Jared at his cemetery. Meanwhile, they're off celebrating their holidays," Lloyd's mother Sabrail Davenport said when the plea deal was announced.

"With us not having a say in anything here, it was a terrible decision," Jared Lloyd's father Calvin said.

Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear, who worked with the district attorney on the case, shared the family's anger.

"I lost my faith in the judicial system today," Kear said.

CBS New York's Tony Aiello will be at the courthouse for today's sentencing and we'll bring you the latest details as they develop.