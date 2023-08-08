Watch CBS News
Attorney General Letitia James probing police shooting at Roosevelt Island apartment complex

NEW YORK -- State Attorney General Letitia James is now investigating a deadly police shooting on Roosevelt Island.

On Friday, police were called to an apartment complex, where a man was threatening family members with a knife. Police say when they got inside the building the suspect suddenly emerged from an elevator and charged towards the officer at the door.

That's when two officers fired their weapons.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

