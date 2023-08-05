Knife-wielding man shot, killed by NYPD officers in tense encounter on Roosevelt Island

NEW YORK -- A tense encounter between a man armed with a knife and NYPD officers turned deadly overnight.

It happened late Saturday night after police said they got several calls about a man with a knife threatening family members at an apartment complex on Roosevelt Island.

The caller reported the man, a relative, was off his medication and possibly under the influence of marijuana.

Three responding officers got into an elevator at 540 West Main Street. A fourth officer waited for backup by the door to the lobby.

The man, 21, suddenly emerged from a second elevator and charged toward the lone officer while swinging a knife, according to police.

"That officer retreated outside of the lobby and then the suspect then charged towards the elevator occupied by our officers, still armed with the knife. The officers inside the elevator attempted to deploy a Taser and also discharged their firearms, striking the suspect," said NYPD Assistant Chief Christine Bastedenbeck.

Police said they tried administering aid to the man, but he died at the hospital an hour later. The knife was recovered from his right hand.

No one else was hurt.

The shooting is under investigation by the NYPD Force Investigation Division.