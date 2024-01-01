Queens residents baffled after city plants trees in middle of sidewalk

NEW YORK -- Residents in Astoria, Queens, say the city planted trees in the middle of the sidewalk.

The four trees are along 29th Street between 31st Avenue and Broadway.

State Senator Michael Gianaris claims it was caused by a city error, but the parks department says that's not the case.

Residents call it strange.

"I thought it was a joke. You don't realize they're planted for real, and in two, three years, they're going to be hitting the building, you know," Astoria resident Amir Memo said.

"I've never seen anything like it ... Space is being taken up by trees, and it leaves us no space to walk," Astoria resident Sara Tsouli said.

The parks department says the trees were put in the middle of the sidewalk because of underground utility lanes.

After community complaints, they plan to remove and relocate the four trees.