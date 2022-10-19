Astoria community, local leaders divided over $2 billion development project

NEW YORK -- A hearing was held at City Hall on Wednesday about a $2 billion development project in Astoria, Queens.

It has the backing of the mayor and Queens borough president, but some residents there say it should include more affordable housing.

As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, there were dueling rallies on the steps of City Hall on Wednesday morning.

Those in support of the Innovation QNS project -- labor unions, some community business leaders and the Queens borough president -- say it would create good paying jobs.

"So that they can live and work in the city that they built," said Kyle Bragg, president of the 32BJ labor union.

On the other side are Queens Councilmember Julie Won, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and other community groups who say it doesn't create enough affordable housing.

"I have more than 20, more than 20, homeless shelters in my district," Won said.

She testified before the City Council subcommittee on zoning and franchises.

"More than 5,000 unhoused folks in the community," she said.

The proposed development would be located over five blocks in Astoria, from 37th to 43rd streets between 35th and 36th avenues. It includes 2 acres of open space, a community hub for nonprofits, health wellness facilities, shops, restaurants, entertainment and nearly 3,000 mixed-income apartments. Some would range from $2,400 for a studio to $5,000 for a three-bedroom.

Developers testified that more than 1,000 of those apartments would be affordable and senior housing units, with 500-plus set aside for those making 30% of the area median income, or about $28,000 for a single person or $40,000 for a family of four.

All monthly rents for those apartments would be below $1,000: $514 for a studio, $652 for a one-bedroom, $770 for a two-bedroom and $878 for a three-bedroom.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards voted against the project in August. He wanted 50% affordability but feels 40% was a good negotiation from the 25% initially proposed.

"Perfect cannot be the enemy of progress," he said.

Won says she wants 55% affordability, noting the 40% isn't guaranteed since developers revealed they hadn't secured the funding for the additional affordable housing.

Other residents testified about fears over the development bringing higher rents to the area, leading to their displacement.

"Yes, I do want development, but it has to be for us," one resident said.

While others testified, "If this project does not move forward, it would be a real missed opportunity."

The council has until Nov. 20 to review the testimony and schedule a vote.