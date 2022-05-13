Several cars damaged as Queens building partially collapses during demolition work

Several cars damaged by partial building collapse in Queens

NEW YORK -- A building in Queens partially collapsed Thursday.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on 31st Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 12th Street in Astoria.

Investigators say the one-story commercial building was vacant and being demolished. During demolition work, part of a wall and the roof collapsed.

Bricks and other debris hit and damaged several parked cars.

No one was injured.