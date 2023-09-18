Watch CBS News
Thieves caught on video stealing Aston Martin from garage in Westport, Connecticut

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

WESTPORT, Conn. -- A high-end carjacking was caught on video inside the car owner's garage in Westport, Connecticut

Police said two intruders followed the man as he pulled in with an Aston Martin. 

The intruders assaulted the man and forced him out of the car before they stole it, police said. 

Police believe the thieves arrived at the house in a dark blue BMW, which was later reported stolen from Norwalk. 

The owner of the Aston Martin had minor injuries. 

So far, no arrests. 

CBS New York Team
First published on September 18, 2023 / 7:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

