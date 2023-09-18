Thieves caught on video stealing Aston Martin from garage in Westport, Connecticut

Video shows thieves stealing Aston Martin from garage in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. -- A high-end carjacking was caught on video inside the car owner's garage in Westport, Connecticut.

Police said two intruders followed the man as he pulled in with an Aston Martin.

The intruders assaulted the man and forced him out of the car before they stole it, police said.

Police believe the thieves arrived at the house in a dark blue BMW, which was later reported stolen from Norwalk.

The owner of the Aston Martin had minor injuries.

So far, no arrests.