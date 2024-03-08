Affordable housing construction booming in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Access to affordable housing is a big concern in New York, according to a new Marist poll that found 73% agree housing affordability is a "major problem."

One Westchester County community is trying to tackle the problem with more than 1,000 affordable units in the development pipeline.

There's a building boom underway in New Rochelle: 10,000 new units of rental housing.

In every gleaming luxury building, filled with amenities, at least 10% of apartments are reserved for tenants who meet affordable housing guidelines based on income and family size.

"We have a code requirement, so the affordable units have to be identical to the market rate units. So that you can't have that internal knowledge of who's living in the affordable units and who isn't," said City Manager Kathleen Gill.

A qualifying four-person household can get a two-bedroom in one building for $2,300/month. The market rate rent is $4,100/month.

New Rochelle affordable housing resources: Do I qualify? How do I access the program?

"I think New Rochelle is deeply committed to having a diversity of incomes and of backgrounds, and creating a thriving downtown," said Development Commissioner Adam Salgado.

The building boom was created when the City Council streamlined zoning and building codes to spur development and mandated 10% affordable.

"Really to create a blueprint for developers that's very clear and transparent about what they can build," said Ayanna Wayner, an affordable housing consultant.

Wayner works with the developer of the 20-story Highgarden Tower.

"This building is entirely affordable housing," said developer Dave Gallo. "We have over 2,500 applicants for this one building, 219 units."

Some units have amazing views of Long Island Sound. All have gourmet kitchens and access to a gym and community room.

A qualifying four-person household will pay $1,800-$2,500/month for a two-bedroom.

"I think some communities are not embracing affordable housing. We are," said Gill.

Interest is strong as more affordable units come to market each month.

"Fingers crossed! We'll see," said Jamie Sorhaindo, one of hundreds attending affordable housing seminars.

New Rochelle also offers down payment assistance to help qualified residents purchase a co-op, condo or house.