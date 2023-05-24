As Fleet Week sails back into NYC, U.S. Coast Guard's new fast response cutter joins Parade of Ships tradition

U.S. Coast Guard excited to usher in Parade of Ships

NEW YORK -- Fleet Week returns to New York City today with the annual Parade of Ships.

Naval ships from the U.S. and three other countries are on their way to their Memorial Day ports, where you'll be able to check them out.

CBS2's John Elliott has been reporting from Pier 88 as the ships arrive in New York Harbor.

Machinery Technician Petty Officer Second Class Hannah Carolus joined us aboard U.S. Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter Warren Deyampert, as the brand new ship lined up for the iconic sail up the Hudson.

The 24-member crew is ready to respond to all types of missions close to shore or farther out at sea. They patrol the waters from Maine to New Jersey.

The sentinel-class fast response cutter, or FRC, is based in Boston and was just commissioned back in March. The ship is 154 feet long, and h as a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

The Cutter Warren Deyampert will be open for tours this weekend. CLICK HERE for a full list of events.