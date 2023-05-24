Watch CBS News

Fleet Week 2023: Parade of Ships rolls into New York Harbor

By John Elliott

/ CBS New York

Navy Ceremonial Guard putting hours of practice on display
NEW YORK -- A New York tradition is back with the return of Fleet Week

It starts Wednesday morning with the annual Parade of Ships. 

CBS2's John Elliott is at Pier 88 on the West Side for all the action. 

See live updates below for the latest. 

 

Chopper 2 live over Parade of Ships

CBS News New York Live

Chopper 2 is over the Parade of Ships as it rolls into New York Harbor. Watch streaming live on CBS News New York. 

By CBS New York Team
 

Smiles and salutes from Pier 88

By John Elliott
 

U.S. Coast Guard excited to usher in Parade of Ships

Machinery Technician Petty Officer Second Class Hannah Carolus joins us on board U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter Warren Deyampert, as the brand new ship lines up for the iconic sail up the Hudson.

CLICK HERE for a closer look at the ship.

By CBS New York Team
 

Navy Drill Team putting their practice on display

John checks back in with the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team about the discipline and dedication that goes into their performances for special events like Fleet Week. 

By John Elliott
 

Big honor in the Big Apple

Members of U.S. military set to sing National Anthem for Yankees game 02:35

Meet the U.S. Marine corporal from Queens set to sing the National Anthem this weekend at Yankee Stadium.

By John Elliott
 

Fire up the band

U.S. Navy Band rehearsing for their Fleet Week performance 03:08

John Elliott introduces us to members of the U.S. Navy Band as they get ready for this week's performances.

By John Elliott
 

Chopper 2 over New York Harbor

Fleet Week Parade of Ships

Fly along with Chopper 2 as the annual Parade of Ships returns!

By CBS New York Team
 

Navy Ceremonial Guard shows off skills

Navy Ceremonial Guard ready for Fleet Week festivities 03:55

John Elliott catches up with members of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team as they rehearse for this week's festivities. 

By John Elliott
 

Piece of history returns home

Intrepid gearing up for special Fleet Week celebration 02:48

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is showcasing part of the ship's own history that also serves as a reminder of all those who lost their lives defending the country. 

It's a marvel discovery almost 80 years in the making -- the remains of a doomed World War II plane recently found in the Pacific Ocean.  

CLICK HERE for John Dias' full report.

By John Dias
 

Your guide to Fleet Week

From the Parade of Ships to ship tours, music, talks, walks and more, there will be plenty to do around the city this week.

CLICK HERE for a full list of events through next Tuesday.

By CBS New York Team
John Elliott
john-eliott.png

John Elliott joined CBS2 in January 2007 as a meteorologist on "CBS2 News This Morning" and "CBS2 News At Noon."

