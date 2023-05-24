Fleet Week 2023: Parade of Ships rolls into New York Harbor

Fleet Week 2023: Parade of Ships rolls into New York Harborget the free app
NEW YORK -- A New York tradition is back with the return of Fleet Week.
It starts Wednesday morning with the annual Parade of Ships.
CBS2's John Elliott is at Pier 88 on the West Side for all the action.
See live updates below for the latest.
Chopper 2 live over Parade of Ships
Chopper 2 is over the Parade of Ships as it rolls into New York Harbor. Watch streaming live on CBS News New York.
Smiles and salutes from Pier 88
U.S. Coast Guard excited to usher in Parade of Ships
Machinery Technician Petty Officer Second Class Hannah Carolus joins us on board U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter Warren Deyampert, as the brand new ship lines up for the iconic sail up the Hudson.
CLICK HERE for a closer look at the ship.
Navy Drill Team putting their practice on display
John checks back in with the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team about the discipline and dedication that goes into their performances for special events like Fleet Week.
Big honor in the Big Apple
Meet the U.S. Marine corporal from Queens set to sing the National Anthem this weekend at Yankee Stadium.
Fire up the band
John Elliott introduces us to members of the U.S. Navy Band as they get ready for this week's performances.
Chopper 2 over New York Harbor
Fly along with Chopper 2 as the annual Parade of Ships returns!
Navy Ceremonial Guard shows off skills
John Elliott catches up with members of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team as they rehearse for this week's festivities.
Piece of history returns home
The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is showcasing part of the ship's own history that also serves as a reminder of all those who lost their lives defending the country.
It's a marvel discovery almost 80 years in the making -- the remains of a doomed World War II plane recently found in the Pacific Ocean.
CLICK HERE for John Dias' full report.
Your guide to Fleet Week
From the Parade of Ships to ship tours, music, talks, walks and more, there will be plenty to do around the city this week.
CLICK HERE for a full list of events through next Tuesday.