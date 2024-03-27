Ariana DeBose returning to host 2024 Tony Awards

Ariana DeBose will host this year's Tony Awards on CBS

NEW YORK -- It will be another encore for this year's Tony Awards.

For the third straight year, Ariana DeBose will host the ceremony that celebrates the best of Broadway.

The actress, singer and dancer has thrilled audiences with her opening performances during the Tonys the past two years.

DeBose is an Oscar winner and Tony nominee.

This year's ceremony will air live from the David Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Sunday, June 16.

You can watch the Tony Awards on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+.