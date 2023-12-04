Apple releases urgent update to fix iOS 17 security issues

Apple is urging iPhone users to download a new version of its latest operating system to patch two iOS 17.1.1 security issues.

The tech giant wants customers to install the iOS 17.1.2 update, which does not include any new features, immediately.

"This update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users," Apple said on its website.

The update includes fixes to vulnerabilities that could already have been exploited, Apple said. The issues relate to WebKit, Apple's internet browser engine that enables Safari. Browsing web content could disclose sensitive information, Apple said. The company added that it's "aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.1."

The second update relates to a "a memory corruption vulnerability," according to Apple.

The new operating system, iOS 17, was initially released in November, and featured new capabilities, like live voicemail and NameDrop, and easy way to share contacts.

How to download the update

Click on your iPhone's Settings icon

Then go to General

Select Software Update

Tap Install Now