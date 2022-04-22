Watch CBS News

Appellate judges vote to uphold New York gerrymandering ruling

NEW YORK -- There was a new court decision Friday on alleged gerrymandering by Democratic lawmakers in New York state.

A panel of appellate judges voted 3-2 in favor of upholding a ruling that finds a redrawn Congressional map to be unconstitutional.

The judges believe the 2022 map proposal discourages competition and favors Democrats.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and other legislative leaders in Albany can still appeal the ruling.

