Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez discusses New York City's asylum seeker crisis on "The Point with Marcia Kramer"

NEW YORK -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says officials need to take a hard look at what Mayor Eric Adams is spending to care for the thousands of asylum seekers in New York City.

She discussed the crisis with CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer on "The Point."

"We need to really open the books on New York City's fiscal operation and what we're spending and how we're spending it in terms of not just migrant response, but in general, so I think there are things we can do better as a city," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul voiced her support for Mayor Eric Adams' lawsuit against 17 bus companies used by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to transport more than 33,000 asylum seekers to the Tri-State Area.

Hochul also slammed Abbott's current plan of dropping asylum seekers off at New Jersey train stations instead of sending the buses directly into the city.

"This is a new dynamic where he is actually doing something, creating a chaotic situation that now merits a strong response. That's why the lawsuit's been brought now," Hochul said.

The suit seeks more than $700 million from the bus companies to compensate the city for the cost of feeding and sheltering the asylum seekers.

