New Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado speaks at National Action Network's House of Justice in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Congressman Antonio Delgado spoke Saturday at the National Action Network's House of Justice in Harlem.

Delgado is expected to be on the ticket as Gov. Kathy Hochul's new running mate for lieutenant governor in the New York Democratic primary coming up in June.

"I am from the legacy of our fight, on the front lines to perfect our union. That's who I am, and that's where I'm from. And every day, I carry with me a moral foundation that informs my work beyond left and right politics. It is grounded in right versus wrong," Delgado said.

The 45-year-old Harvard Law School grad and former Rhodes scholar is replacing former lieutenant governor Brian Benjamin, who resigned on April 12 after being indicted for allegedly participating in a campaign finance scam.

