Another school year begins in Yonkers; Officials champion unity and support for students

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Students in Westchester County's biggest city were back in the classroom on Tuesday.

The mayor of Yonkers and other local leaders visited classrooms at School 30 in the morning as students settled in.

Tuesday is the first day for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

School officials say this year is about unity and support. Their mantras are about restoration, renewal and hope, and every student needs a champion.