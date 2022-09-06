Back-to-school in New Jersey: Cybersecurity tips for those first day photos

NEWARK, N.J. -- It's back-to-school Tuesday for many students in New Jersey.

For the most part, COVID restrictions have been lifted. But not in Newark, where the state's largest school district will still require face masks.

Gov. Phil Murphy dropped the school mask mandate back in March, but Newark officials say their decision is based off a recommendation from the city's health department.

Despite the district's mask requirement, they lifted all temperature checks, health screenings and weekly testing.

It's a big day for students -- one that parents want to document. But you could be sharing too much online about your child's first day.

"Every human being that's online that you may think is your friend is actually not your friend, and you could be putting your kids in danger," cybersecurity expert Adam Levin told CBS2.

Levin explained social media predators could use identifying information to target families online.

"Think about how many times you've used a fact involving your child as part of a password," he said.

Or, in person.

"If they're approached by someone, especially if they're a younger child, and that person uses that information... That's creating a familiarity with them that you don't want," Levin added.

It's recommended parents stay away from posting a child's nickname or any identifying characteristics, such as their favorite food or activity. Also, keep your child's school and teacher's name offline, and make sure to disable location services when posting.

"You don't really know your neighbors. You think that you do, but for me, it's not really a good idea to post the teacher's name. I feel like that even puts the teacher at risk," parent Saadia Woods said.

Parents we spoke with said they try to be mindful when posting their kids on social media, but it's a balance between wanting to share with family and friends and wanting to be safe.

"I'll do occasional things, like a few snippets if we go on vacation, maybe their birthday," said parent Stephanie Gomez.

They also said they have to consider the child's future online security.

"I don't know if later in life he doesn't like the fact that I post all these photos of him, and he doesn't have a say currently. So I try to be more protective of his choice, as well," parent Hariwa Adil said.

One parent even shared the tip to make a specific group online to share those first day memories.

"That way, only the parents that attend that class or school or live in that neighborhood are able to view that information, instead of it being there for the entire world to see," said Woods.