Another detainee dies at Rikers Island

NEW YORK - An inmate died early Tuesday morning at Rikers Island.

New York City's Correction Department said Donny Ubiera, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell. He received immediate medical attention and was pronounced dead. He's the eighth detainee to die in custody this year.

We're told he had been in DOC custody since March, charged with attempted murder and assault.

The cause of Ubiera's death is under investigation.

Earlier this month, a federal judge started hearing arguments on whether control of Rikers should be taken away from the city and put under federal receivership.

"We call for a sweeping investigation and on DOC to inform the family and counsel of any findings at each step in the process," the Legal Aid Society said. "Close scrutiny should be paid to whether correctional staff and supervisors were actively engaged in supervising the housing area and conducting required tours. The federal monitor has found that staff and supervisors' chronic failure to perform basic custodial duties has been a factor in many of the recent deaths. We await an immediate response from DOC on this tragic passing."