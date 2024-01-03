Another badly injured victim in 34th Street New Year's rampage speaks out

NEW YORK -- Another victim of the horrific road rampage in Midtown on New Year's is sharing her story.

On Tuesday night, CBS New York spoke with an actress who is still in the hospital. Now, her friend, a rep for sports stars and entertainers, is home recovering. She said she is lucky to be alive.

With the right side of her face swollen, a concussion, and her body still in pain, 39-year-old Julie Hansson found the strength to say, "It's terrible. I want the streets of New York to be safe, but it's really scary it can happen like that. We were literally at the wrong place at the wrong time."

The former gymnast and sports agent was celebrating New Year's Eve with her twin, Kathrine, and their friend, actress Carrie Bernans, first at a Giants game and later in New York City.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, New Year's Day, they were on 34th Street, walking to a party when they saw a vehicle ramming into other vehicles going the wrong way.

"We were really, really scared. We thought maybe he had a gun and could start shooting," Hansson said. "So it was a food truck there and then we hid behind the food truck, very scared. The next thing you know, the car hit ... drove full speed into the food truck, but I don't remember that part because I was knocked unconscious to the ground."

She said the food truck fell on top of her and Bernans. Somehow, Kathrine Hansson didn't get hit.

"I see Julie laying there unconscious. I ran over there and I pull her out from the food truck and I'm trying to get her back almost to life and I thought I was going to lose her at some point," Kathrine Hansson said.

The NYPD said several people, including cops, were struck by 44-year-old driver Mohamed Alaouie of Fort Lee, New Jersey, after he refused to stop his vehicle at 33rd Street and Sixth Avenue. He then drove off to 34th Street, traveling the wrong way towards Ninth Avenue.

Police said they initially asked him to pull over because he was in a physical fight with his 34-year-old female passenger.

Alaouie remains hospitalized. Police said he faces several charges, including attempted murder, assault, and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

"She's my other half, right? So it was so terrifying. I can't describe it," Kathrine Hansson said.

Julie Hansson and Bernans are both unable to walk unassisted.

Bernans, who recently appeared in "The Color Purple" and has an 8-month-old son, is also suffering from a concussion and several broken bones. She remains hospitalized and her family is fundraising $50,000 to pay for medical expenses.

Julie Hansson is also unable to work due to her concussion, and does not know when she will return to work.