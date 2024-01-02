Movie actress among the injured in 34th Street crash on New Year's Eve

NEW YORK -- There was an update Tuesday on a crash that hurt several people, including a police officer, in Midtown following the New Year's Eve celebration. The suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

CBS New York has learned more about the serious injuries for one of the victims, a movie actress.

"I'm still in so much pain," Carrie Bernans said.

READ MORE: Driver strikes, injures 8 people on sidewalk blocks from Times Square while trying to escape police

Bernans posting video from her hospital bed on Tuesday morning. The actress and stunt woman whose credits include "The Color Purple" and "Black Panther" said she has broken bones and was knocked unconscious when police say a man trying to flee struck a food stand that fell on her on New Year's Eve.

She said she wound up under a bus.

"The nerve pains in my teeth hurts me badly," Bernans said.

Dramatic video shows that same vehicle smashing into a restaurant on 34th Street near Ninth Avenue following a rampage that started on 34th and Seventh, where police say the driver got into an argument. Sources told CBS New York it was a domestic dispute with a female known to him.

As officers approached 44-year-old Mohamed Alaouie of Fort Lee, New Jersey, the NYPD says he sped away, striking a number of cars and people as he drove down 34th Street in the wrong direction.

"I want to say thank you all," Bernans said. "I'm strong. I'm going to be okay. It sucks. It hurts. But the setback will be a set up."

The suspect, Alaouie, is expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday and faces charges of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police sources said a large quantity of crack cocaine was found in the vehicle, so he'll also face charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

A friend who was with Bernans posted on Instagram that she, too, was knocked unconscious and also pinned under a bus. She said a third friend who was not struck helped save them.