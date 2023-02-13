Announcing the CBSNewYork Book Club with Mary Calvi (#ClubCalvi)

WE ARE STARTING A BOOK CLUB!

We are thrilled to announce The CBSNewYork Book Club with Mary Calvi (#ClubCalvi).

Mary loves books, so much she's written two, and now she wants to share her love of reading with you.

The CBS New York Book Club with Mary Calvi has a Tri-State twist, and you get to pick the book we will read and enjoy together.

CBS2

Here's how the Book Club will work:

Mary will present three book choices. The books' plots and/or authors will have a connection to New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.

You will vote on which of the three books the Club will read.

We will announce the winner and the Book Club will read along with Mary, connecting through our social media sites (#clubcalvi).

It all leads to our Book Club meeting with the author.

On Tuesday, March 7th Mary will reveal our three book options for our first Book Club gathering.

Check back soon on CBSNewYork.com, our social media sites (#ClubCalvi), our CBS New York broadcasts, and our streaming channel CBS News New York for more information.

Mary can't wait to get started!