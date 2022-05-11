Parents struggling to find baby formula on Long Island getting some help from Angels of Long Island

EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. - Struggling to find their baby's formula, Long Island parents are getting help from a Suffolk County grassroots charity.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan was there as emotional moms and dads got a small, coveted supply, much of it donated - and free.

Gina and Louis Cheeseman of Sound Beach say they are desperate.

"Of all things, baby formula. How are going to deprive a baby of food?" Gina Cheeseman told McLogan. "We feel helpless."

Their son Matteo has milk allergies. They drove 35 miles to procure one needed can.

"It's getting the word out: We can share resources," said Debbie Loesch, who founded Angels of Long Island, an East Patchogue grassroots charity.

"They are the angels of Long Island," one grandmother told McLogan.

"This morning, I was just scraping the bottom of the can of what we had left," said Rich Stack of West Islip.

Stack says his son Chase needs a specialized formula.

Ryan Fernandez searched through seven stores.

"That's the thing. It's trying to find the formula you need," Fernandez said.

The nonprofit posted on social media it has a small supply and urged others to bring in formula for the sharing table. Kelly Mancuso donated multiple cans she no longer needed since her twins were switched to soy.

"I'm just hoping somebody can use it," Mancuso said.

"My dad's a truck driver. He's gone all up and down on the road, East Coast. I tell him if you see anything, stop, grab it," said Marianna Kortright of Central Islip.

Some parents told McLogan they need to stretch supplies, and are wondering about diluting baby formula to make it last longer.

"We heard this, and I'll tell you. It sends chills down your spine," said pediatrician Dr. John Zaso. "This is probably the most dangerous thing a parent can do with formula."

Zaso warns watering down formula can cause seizures and brain swelling.

"That can be neurologically devastating and potentially fatal to a child," Zaso said.

Parents in the know will use the free two-week supply correctly.

"It's a half a month that I don't have to stress out about how to feed him," one parent said.

"We are happy to give it, and we will get through this together," Loesch said.

Making a real difference.

Angels of Long Island has helped dozens of babies this week as doctors continue to urge parents to follow formula instructions carefully.

For more information about Angels of Long Island, CLICK HERE.