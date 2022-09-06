Angelia McKnight of Harlem killed in mass shooting on Saturday night in Norfolk, Virginia

NEW YORK -- A woman from New York City was one of two people killed in a mass shooting in Virginia over the holiday weekend.

Seven people were shot during an altercation at a party. The Harlem native was in Norfolk studying to become a nurse. CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke to relatives on Tuesday.

Angelia McKnight, known to loved ones as "Angie," was just 19 years old. Born and raised in Harlem, McKnight had just started her sophomore year at Norfolk State University.

"She was a good person. She didn't start any trouble," said aunt Micaela Wilson. "Very much proud of her. She was a beautiful person, inside and out."

McKnight was at a party in Norfolk on Saturday night. Police say at around midnight tragedy struck.

"Apparently, a fight broke out at the party. Once the fight started, then someone pulled out a gun and started shooting," Norfolk Police Chief Michael Goldsmith said.

McKnight was one of seven shooting victims. She and another woman were killed.

"This is just unbelievable for her, to be at 19 and have her life cut short," Wilson said.

McKnight was a pre-nursing major and one of the first in her family to go to college. Relatives said she also loved to dance. Images show her at the African Day Parade in Harlem.

Family and friends held a vigil in Harlem on Monday night to honor the young life taken far too soon.

"Not everyone here is here to harm. We're here to love and to live. And just, honestly, put the guns down. Get help. Because that is not the way that you show anger in life," Wilson said.

Police in Virginia say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Back in Harlem, relatives are still making funeral arrangements for McKnight.

Police say, so far, no arrests have been made in the shooting.