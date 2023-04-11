Angela Pollina sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Thomas Valva on Long Island

Long Island home where Thomas Valva froze to death to be auctioned off

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- A Long Island woman was sentenced to 25 years to life Tuesday in the death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva.

Angela Pollina was convicted on all counts last month for her role in the murder of her fiancé's son.

It's the maximum sentence.

Valva froze to death in a garage in 2020.

The boy's father, former NYPD Officer Michael Valva, is already serving the same sentence.