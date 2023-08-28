Jersey City police officers fatally shoot Andrew Jerome Washington after they say he charged with knife

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City police say officers shot and killed 52-year-old Andrew Jerome Washington after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife Sunday night.

Officials elaborated on what happened before the fatal shots were fired Monday, but Washington's family is still searching for answers. Both police and the family say it's crucial the officers' body camera footage be released soon to answer the many difficult questions surrounding the case.

As CBS New York's Dave Carlin reported, memorial candles sit outside the building where 52-year-old Andrew Jerome Washington was shot and killed Sunday afternoon inside the apartment where he lived alone.

"He was a peaceful, loving, funny type of guy," Washington's aunt, Lisa Mendez, told CBS New York.

Watch Jersey City officials share update on shooting

Washington's aunt says she's heartbroken and angry.

"Why did they bust in there like he was a criminal, like he was threatening someone? He was in his own place," she said. "He's bipolar, he has a mental condition... We called the crisis center, because we noticed he wasn't taking his medication, he wasn't acting normal."

"Paramedics came. Instead of calling the crisis center, they called the SWAT team. We said, 'Why? Please, don't hurt him,' and we know it's a mental condition, he's having a mental crisis," she continued.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said EMTs arrived but called police, saying they felt unsafe entering the apartment. Police said they spent an hour speaking with him through the door and then forcibly opened it, worried he might harm himself.

"We do feel that the use of force yesterday was justified, based on the circumstances and in line with police department training," Fulop said. "They entered, and they were charged by Mr. Washington with a knife in hand, and they used force applying both a firearm and a Taser," Fulop said.

"Now, what he had in his hand when they walked through the door after they busted into his private space, I don't know, because they wouldn't let us see anything, and I hope the camera that they have so we can see for ourselves how it actually happened," said Mendez.

Police said they had previous encounters with Washington, including when he was shot by an officer in 2011.

"Mr. Washington is sick, he's not bad, he's not evil, he was sick," Jersey City Public Safety Director James Shea said. "But that didn't make it any less dangerous, unfortunately, to those officers at that time, and they had to take what reasonable steps they could to protect themselves. We all wish it had ended differently.

The attorney general is now investigating and will decide whether the body camera footage is released.